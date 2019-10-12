Even though I am not a resident of the Billings Heights, I want to encourage those who are to vote my friend, Randy Heinz, in as their next city council representative.
I have known Heinz for a couple of years now, and I can attest to his care and concern for our city. Heinz is truly one of the people — an honest, hardworking guy who is truly invested in the future of every Billings resident. He is a veteran who has served our country, he is a graduate of our local university, and he knows the people and culture of the Heights because he’s lived there for many years. He is honestly invested in Billings, and will give working families of the Heights a representative who will listen to their needs, and fight for them.
Knowing him personally, I can also say that he is one of the kindest, most compassionate people you would ever want to meet. He is honest, loyal, and has one of the biggest hearts a person can have.
You have free articles remaining.
I hope that the residents of the Heights will take a look at the issues that Heinz stands for, and take the opportunity to vote for the one person who will do the most good for them — Randy Heinz.
Tammy Mehlhaff
Billings