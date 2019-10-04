Just a shout out to my fellow voters for Ward 2 concerning one of the city council candidates for our ward. His name is Randy Heinz and I am urging you all to spend some time giving this man a look.
He has lived in Billings since 1973 and is a veteran. He is up to date on the problems and solutions proposed for our city and is a concerned and involved member of our community. It is my opinion that we need just such persons to help guide our growing city. He is a man of integrity and honesty and I hope you will give this gentleman serious consideration to represent us in Ward 2.
Sandy Dockstader
Billings