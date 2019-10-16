Heights voters have the opportunity to elect a real advocate for everyday working people to represent Ward 2 in Randy Heinz. I’ve known Randy and his family for years and he will represent his constituents with courage, compassion and an open mind.
So many people claim to represent the values of everyday working people and then get elected and do the opposite. Randy is an everyday working person and understands that investment in and good stewardship of our community is what will keep Billings from stagnating and falling behind other communities in Montana. Instead of cutting budgets, we need to invest in getting more officers on the street, adding more fire stations, maintain and add to our parks and trails, and improve the transportation links to the Heights — first and foremost, finishing the Inner Belt Loop connecting Wicks Lane to Zimmerman Trail.
It’s time to stop listening to the do-nothing people and start investing in our community. It’s the only way Billings will forge a path to the future. Randy will ensure that we do so.
You have free articles remaining.
Chris Goodridge
Billings