I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Randy Heinz for more than 40 years.
He is a man of honesty and integrity. He is compassionate to those who are less fortunate or homeless and wants to create solutions to these problems. He wants to see more affordable housing in the area. He desires a larger police presence and wants to find ways to fund these without increasing property taxes. He supports the development of the inner belt loop, the improvement of parks and trails, and promotes business growth in the Heights.
Randy will work with the business community, legislative bodies at the state and federal levels, city council members and residents to accomplish these goals. Randy will listen to his constituents and work to represent the desires of the majority in Ward 2. Randy will work for the people in the Heights and a vote for Randy for Ward 2 will be a vote to be heard.
Bev Coles
Billings