The need to participate in local elections and affairs is vital to the Billings Heights growth and progress. The community represents about 30,000 people or about one fourth of the population of Billings.
Randy Heinz has been a Heights resident for over 45 years stepping up to be involved with the city and the Billings Heights Residents. He is attends the Billings Heights Task Force meetings, he is aware of the issues, attending forums and very active member in his campaign for Ward 2. We need this type of involvement.
I have found him to be pleasant, communicative, and intelligent in understanding the needs of the Billings. Randy knows the concerns for the Inner Belt Loop, the traffic problems on Main Street and Lake Elmo, and a bathroom in the dog park. He has served on the board of directors of many charities and will bring a unique perspective for safety in our community.
Ming Cabrera
Billings