I would like to take this opportunity to ask the Heights residents of Ward 2 to consider voting for Randy Heinz on Nov. 5.
Having a hard-working, pragmatic person like Heinz on the council would be a huge benefit to business and families of the Heights. The decisions of the city council can have positive or adverse effects on whether businesses thrive or fail.
When we first opened our business on Main Street, Randy was one of our first customers and biggest booster in helping to make our restaurant so popular we have been able to open two more locations in Billings.
Randy is an intelligent person of integrity who will listen to, and work tirelessly for, the city and the businesses and families in the Heights.
When you receive your ballot, I ask you to give serious consideration to voting for Randy to make Billings a better place to live.
Mike Craighill
Billings