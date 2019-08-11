Help for Homeless Pets is a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding permanent, loving homes for our community’s homeless pets. We are the biggest nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Yellowstone County.
We would like to thank all the wonderful business and donors who contributed to our yard sale. Also, a big thank you to all of the volunteers that showed up to help set up, organize and take down our yard sale. We hope to see you again in September.
On a side note, we at HHP are run through donations and by volunteers. Items we are always in need of are bleach, dish soap, hand soap, paper towels, non-clumping cat litter, pet toys, grain-free pet food, Purina cat and kitten food, pet treats, hand sanitizer, liquid laundry soap and clean towels, sheets and pillowcases. Monetary donations are also always welcome.
Please spay or neuter your pets.
Help for Homeless Pets
Angie Cook
Billings