The Billings Baseball Preservation Society was founded with its primary goal of securing and preserving all aspects of baseball history in Yellowstone County. This includes the American Legion, Little League, Billings Mustangs, Montana State University Billings (formerly Eastern Montana College) and Rocky Mountain College baseball organizations.
We have partnered with the Yellowstone County Museum at the airport and presently have a dedicated space displaying baseball history from Yellowstone County. If you haven’t visited this museum, you are in for a treat, and best of all, it is free! Please take the time to visit this museum.
We need your help. First, if you have any baseball artifacts from your playing days with any of these entities sitting in your attic collecting dust, consider donating them to the museum for display and safe keeping. Just bring them up to the museum. Second, our group is attempting to establish a digital history of the Little League Tournament of Champion Championship teams, District All-Star Championship teams, and State All-Star Championship teams.
If you participated on one of these championship teams and have a team picture, we would love to have an electronic copy for our database. We would need a listing of all players and coaches in the picture for reference.
If you have a picture or artifact and would be willing to provide it to us, please contact Rick DeVore at rdevore99@hotmail.com. Your help and contribution would greatly be appreciated.
Rick DeVore
Billings