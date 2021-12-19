Helpers hit high note for Billings Symphony

The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s 71st season has been a transformative one. We are grateful to the community for joining us for musical experiences that amplified the diverse voices of classical music. This season, which concludes in June 2022 with our annual free Symphony in the Park concert, we rediscovered the joy of being together again and welcomed audiences back to the renovated Alberta Bair Theater. We also expanded our performances to venues including the historic Babcock Theater and the Billings Depot.

This season represented a focus on diversity in classical music and reinforced our respect for the cultures and traditions of Montana’s sovereign nations. We presented traditional and contemporary performing artists from the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Nations.