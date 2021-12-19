Helpers hit high note for Billings Symphony

The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s 71st season has been a transformative one. We are grateful to the community for joining us for musical experiences that amplified the diverse voices of classical music. This season, which concludes in June 2022 with our annual free Symphony in the Park concert, we rediscovered the joy of being together again and welcomed audiences back to the renovated Alberta Bair Theater. We also expanded our performances to venues including the historic Babcock Theater and the Billings Depot.
This season represented a focus on diversity in classical music and reinforced our respect for the cultures and traditions of Montana’s sovereign nations. We presented traditional and contemporary performing artists from the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Nations.
The community’s generosity through ticket purchases, sponsorships, and planned giving is instrumental in the continued success of the organization. Such generosity helps keep musicians onstage while allowing us to host the highest caliber of guest artists. Gifts also help fund educational outreach and community engagement programs. Our hearts and minds have been with our community as we gather as safe as possible to celebrate live music performances. Solemnly, we dedicate this season to friends and family we have lost since the onset of the pandemic.
We invite you to close 2021 with us at the “Country Christmas” concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater. Call us at (406) 252-3610 or visit www.billingssymphony.org for info or to purchase tickets. See you at the symphony.
Ignacio Barrón Viela
Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale executive director