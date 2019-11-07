Yesterday I witnessed a young lady and her older friend moving a heavy couch into her new home when two young men (who had been out hunting) stopped and finished carrying it inside and placed it in position. Many thanks to these young men who so graciously loaned a helping hand. There are still good people out there. Bless them!
Lorna Kappel
