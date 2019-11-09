A common sense solution for Highway 212 from Laurel to Roberts existing: Three additional lanes could have been added. Two going, two coming, one middle turn lane to get out of the flow of traffic. Additional lighting. Properties on the north side acquired by the MDOT could have been rezoned to light commercial/industrial along with current agriculture. The great possibility of bringing money back to the MDOT through the sale of said acquired properties and opportunity of 11 miles of perhaps revenue generating for families that live in Carbon County along with maybe a convenient gas station, new places to eat, etc. All this potential for less than $40 million.
Would have been a great flat improvement of the existing road. Time to pull the plug on the existing think tank at the MDOT.
Let's all watch the current highway mess on the west end of Laurel and its subsequent issues that will be right around the corner. Any Bets?
Deborah Alexander
Laurel