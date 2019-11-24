Rep. Greg Gianforte is running for governor now. Gianforte is the wealthiest congressman in the House of Representatives, possibly the wealthiest ever in that House. It is sometimes called the "lower house" so I suppose he is looking for a house with a better view.
How rich is Gianforte? He is so rich that he can afford to give every citizen of Montana $400, and still be a multi-millionaire. Everybody in Montana, all your relatives and friends here would all benefit.
With his self-imposed one percenter tax rate and stock investments, he will still be richer than 99% of us Montanans.
So if he wants to do us a favor with a little money then we could do him a favor with a vote.
There is a fancy Latin name for this, but it is simply a monetary favor for a political favor. Anything wrong with that?
Doug Kikkert
Philipsburg