Hey MDOT, what about U.S. 191?

We just returned from our bi-yearly pilgrimage to Billings for doctor appointments, traveling that dear old road, U.S. Highway 191 that runs from Canada down through Lewistown and many points beyond. Have you been lucky enough to travel from Malta, Montana, to Zortman, Montana? If not, you are missing out on a real experience.

No shoulders, square unfriendly borrow pits, narrow with dangerous curves, and rougher than a cob. I believe this particular 39-mile section of road was completed in 1949, and except for minor repairs, is pretty much original. Truck traffic is phenomenal, and it is not unusual to meet several bull racks as they haul cattle to Billings, or Interstate 90, and points beyond. Have you had the unfortunate luck of having to drive this particular wagon trail? I doubt this letter will do any good, but after traveling many nice highways in Montana, that are much less traveled than this road, it makes you wonder what the reason is for punishing the people that live up on the Hi-Line.