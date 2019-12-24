To see a veteran, child or family member caress the soft nose of a horse is as beautiful as the dawn of a new day. And often it becomes a new day for them here at Horses Spirits Healing Inc. where we are experts in equine therapy programs.
To our supporters, volunteers, veterans, their families and many others in the community who come to Horses Spirits Healing Inc., we cannot say thank you often enough.
To the media — The Gazette, area weekly newspapers, all the TV and radio stations — a big hug for your help keeping the public informed of what we do, our special needs and our public events.
To all members of our congressional delegation, thank you for your support. To the Veterans Administration, thank you for working with us to deliver quality services to our wounded warriors.
Time is running out for many veterans with PTSD and other war-related injuries who’ve spent years searching for a way to heal and get back to a normal, productive life. There are more than 22,000 veterans in Yellowstone County; many of those veterans with PTSD and other war-related injuries — who’ve spent years searching for a way to heal and get back to a normal, productive life — benefited from 2,500 HSHI equine therapy sessions in 2019.
Without the generosity of so many through time, commitment, and financial support many of these folks would be alone and hurting. A thousand thank you to all!
Barbara Skelton
co-founder
Billings