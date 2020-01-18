This is in answer to Wilmot Collins ("Daines has duty to put America first in Trump trial," The Billings Gazette, Dec. 13, 2019). Please provide us with specifics. Although it is well known that numerous countries have attempted to meddle in USA politics, there is no verifiable evidence that their meddling has had any effect on any election, anywhere in the country.
In writing about the impeachment Collins states, "They deserve true debate," referring to the senate proceedings. Why wasn't he writing this letter in November when the House Democrats refused to allow “true debate?”
In October and November we witnessed a circus in the House, but not a fair or relevant debate. If Barnum, Bailey and the Ringling Brothers were alive they would have their agents in Washington, D.C., trying to hire the three biggest clown in the country — Nadler, Schiff and Pelosi. What a sad miscarriage of justice those three presided over!
To the point of already making up their mind on the verdict: In an actual trial, the attorneys choose 12 people who don't know anything about the case.
We have had four months of nonstop lies, innuendo, deception and rule violations by the Democrats in Congress. In this impeachment all 100 senators are already well aware of the complete lack of evidence of any wrongdoing. There is nothing about this process that hasn't already been aired. We all know there is no new evidence. The Democrats just want to keep this circus alive — for indiscernible reasons. We all know the final verdict. Why prolong the process?
Clinton Kegel
Billings