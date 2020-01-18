It is rather amusing that House Democrats that ran their impeachment hearing of President Trump are suddenly wrapping themselves in the U.S. Constitution. It was so urgent for the impeachment hearing to be fast-tracked and sent to the Senate, yet Speaker Pelosi held onto the articles for four weeks.
Speaker Pelosi and others are now demanding a fair trial in the Senate. That is pretty rich after the anything but fair hearings that were held in the House. The president was not awarded due process. Republicans were locked out of testimony. The witnesses Democrats want to hear from should have been done in the House. They did not follow procedure by going to the judicial branch rather just blame Trump for obstruction.
Article 1, Section 3 of the Constitution states, "The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments." The articles of impeachment do not meet the constitutional standards which are: bribery, treason or other high crimes and misdemeanors. Democrats are allowing their intense hatred of the president to skew the true purpose of impeachment. They will continue with their hatred and the mainstream media will continue to facilitate for them. I don't understand how open-minded folks can watch CNN and MSNBC. The way most of their anchors berate and bad mouth the president is stunning. At least the dreaded Fox news channel is fair and balanced while noting some of their opinion hosts support Trump. Try mentioning all the good Trump has accomplished.
David Whitmore
Billings