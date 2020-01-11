Seems now timely to celebrate Our Great President Donald Trump with a commemorative coin. I suggest a double-headed wooden nickel. His face on both sides, celebrating the 15,413 lies (per Lynn Arney, The Billings Gazette, Jan. 5) he's told in a scant three years in office.
Also celebrated should be our almost doubled ag bankruptcies, the billions we're paying to keep the rest of ag afloat, the almost-trillion dollar tax break overwhelmingly given to billionaires and trillionaires, and the trillion-dollar "defense" budget necessary to enforce the Stable Genius's thoughtful foreign policy. Takes a lot of nickels.
New "allies" are also necessary to replace alienated Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria, alienated Iraqis in Iraq, the Turks, and any remaining friendly Afghans. Trump-headed wooden nickels are the perfect gesture of thanks.
Fear not: Trump's still besties with Vladmir Putin, MBS, Recep Erdogan and Kim Jong-un, and the market's still up! All embryo Hispanic drug dealers, muggers, rapists, and terrorists are safely caged away from bathing, blankets, proper food, medication, mothers, toothbrushes, toilet paper, and clean underwear, teaching them finally and forcefully not to be born non-white, poor, and headed for the USA.
Charlie Donnes
Billings