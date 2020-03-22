How about cleaning up Billings instead?

How about cleaning up Billings instead?

LGBTQ Not in Our Town? Really? Yes!

Or how about “No!”

Billings has more important issues. Please quit swinging after the bell, and our proud city will move forward, upward and beyond!

In so far as cleaning up Billings, how about how we look to our visitors coming in from the east, the interstate, and the intersection of Main, First Avenue North and Highway 87? This includes the Metra, grandstands, horse barns and used-car lots. Perhaps some landscaping, traffic sign upgrading and greenery would be welcome. Dare I say, roundabout? Maybe a fountain and/or statues (Lonnie Bell, Willard Fraser, Major Dan Miller, etc.)

Just a thought. From the interstate, Billings looks ugly.

Paul M. Kober

Billings

