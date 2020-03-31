How about funding equally?

Once again, the wealthy CEOs (Captains of Industry) are marching to Washington to get a bailout from we the people, all while earning $5,000 per hour — yes that is right — the CEO of United Airlines earns more than $10 million per year, and now wants a bailout from we the people. I say OK, but your salary is immediately adjusted to the same salary as a U.S. Senator, $174,000 per year, and all other senior executive salaries are adjusted accordingly. No bonuses, no stock buybacks until all the money is repaid with interest. Does anyone really think that we the people should continue to finance the luxurious lifestyles of these people making $5,000 an hour, while Congress offers us $1,200 per adult? Think about it: We are not even considered worth 15 minutes of what this CEO is paid in an hour. Does this seem right to you?