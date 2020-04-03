How can I help?

Sadly except for Missoula County, it seems no one else appears to have thought and acted about this. After reading a call for retired or inactive nurses to return to work that either Missoula or Ravalli County’s Public Health put out, I wanted to help. So, living in the Gallatin Valley, I contacted Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Benefis Health System in Great Falls, and the contact person for the Medical Reserve Corps at the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

Neither the governor’s office nor the Gallatin City-County Health Department has bothered to return a call. Both hospitals HR departments said they had no plans or any awareness of considering something that may be so desperately needed. And if there is a plan by any of these organizations, none have been willing or able to tell me about them. Either way, this is horrific oversight on our state and local governments and on our local hospitals administrators as well.