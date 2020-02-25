How much is enough?

I'd say Gary Fitzpatrick has been listening to too much right-wing talk radio, or reading too many Horatio Alger novels. His view that the rich deserve their wealth is, too say the least, debatable.

Saddam Hussein was wealthy. Nancy Pelosi is wealthy, so are Bill and Hillary. All of these folks, along with Barack Obama, have really deserved to live much higher on the hog than the average American worker?

Bill Gates having his yacht built was a good thing? How much air pollution came into being because of that needless luxury? How many greenhouse gases were emitted in the process?

Rather small amounts compared to the world's overall production of needless goods but, along with his other luxury spending, certainly more than the average Joe or Jane is responsible for. And the average American Joe or Jane is considerably more responsible for these environmental threats than people in the poorer 70% of our planet's population.

And finally, are any of us really so wise as to know what any other person deserves?

Richard Miller

Thermopolis, Wyo.

