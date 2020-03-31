I am writing this in reference to the coronavirus, which has infiltrated every facet of our lives.
Not so long ago we were clipping along with our normal daily routines — work, school, shopping, then comes the fallout from this virus.
Kudos to everybody that are trying to rise above this and help where they can. With all the uncertainty, now is not the time to be greedy or selfish, but instead share and care. The word “coronavirus” has incited us with fear and trepidation. It's as if a veil has dropped down and clouded and distorted every fiber of our being.
Panic ensued, rational thoughts have become irrational. This has disrupted everything we do. Our economy is shaky, unstable. The world has become scavengers while hunkering down for the long haul. Families separated, stocks crashing; it's reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone.”
I am a direct support professional, all of my residents in their group homes still depend on us as caregivers to take care of them, meet there needs, regardless. Group homes are 365 days a year, 24/7. Our service to them is paramount. Some of my residents understand to a degree, others not so much. They don’t like change and we are trying to help them cope. It's as hard for them to fathom as it is for us to grasp. Both of my companies have implemented strategic contingency plans for residents and staff alike.
When? How much longer before we can all breathe again and let our guard down instead of the latter being on edge and wary?
So many questions needing answers and reassurances that all will be well not to far off.
American strong, we will overcome.
Jennie M. Bodine
Billings
