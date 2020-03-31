How much longer?

I am writing this in reference to the coronavirus, which has infiltrated every facet of our lives.

Not so long ago we were clipping along with our normal daily routines — work, school, shopping, then comes the fallout from this virus.

Kudos to everybody that are trying to rise above this and help where they can. With all the uncertainty, now is not the time to be greedy or selfish, but instead share and care. The word “coronavirus” has incited us with fear and trepidation. It's as if a veil has dropped down and clouded and distorted every fiber of our being.

Panic ensued, rational thoughts have become irrational. This has disrupted everything we do. Our economy is shaky, unstable. The world has become scavengers while hunkering down for the long haul. Families separated, stocks crashing; it's reminiscent of “The Twilight Zone.”

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member