Thank you Margie MacDonald and Robyn Driscoll for your guest opinion concerning the moving of the Crisis Center and the Hub (The Billings Gazette, July 1, 2019). I, for one, was not aware of this idea of funneling our tax dollars to a private religious organization. To say it was upsetting to learn this is an understatement. Further, I find it worrisome that none of the parties involved appear to ever be approached concerning what ramifications this might mean for everyone involved, again, everyone involved? What, I wonder, are our esteemed county commissioners thinking?
The fact that they hope to move many of our most vulnerable and needy to a substandard building and out of the way corridor of our city is also concerning. Could it be that this is part of the plan? I am hoping not but, certainly, it could be construed this way?
My hope is that our elected commissioners will contact all who would be involved, listen and learn from everyone, including us, the taxpayers and explore any other options available. Then sit down and think long and hard what kind of a precedent this is setting.
Sandra Dockstader
Billings