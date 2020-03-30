Hunters are not suckers

Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte are coming after hunters’ dollars in their effort to fill the gaps they created by slashing taxes on billionaires and corporations.

Both were gleeful in the announcement that the Department of Interior will be contracting with the Ag Department’s Wildlife Services to fund a couple of positions on the Rocky Mountain Front. They plan to use the Pittman-Robertson funds that hunters pay into every year when we purchase guns, ammunition and sporting equipment. The head of Montana’s Wildlife Services even said they don’t have any Grizzly specialist which is what the funds are supposedly for.

Those funds have strict guidelines to go for wildlife conservation and habitat protection, not shooting coyotes. That’s almost all of what Wildlife Services does with taxpayer dollars.

Hunters are already doing more than our fair share, and we are eager to help. We know that an ethical, fair chase bear hunt will happen one day, and we’ve also put dollars into work to keep bears from causing problems. But we won’t stand by while our conservation funds are raided to be used in a way they’re not intended for.