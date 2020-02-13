If Trump wins, US loses its soul

Tough week for America. President Trump’s campaign speech masquerading as a state of the union address saw him denigrate the Medal of Freedom by awarding it to an obnoxious radio buffoon whose only “meritorious” claim was an undying devotion to the like-minded Trump.

Then after taking an oath to act with bipartisanship in Trump’s impeachment trial, every Republican senator micturated on that oath by refusing to allow testimony and unanimously voted (save one) to acquit him. The GOP should swap its elephant mascot for a sycophant, an animal with the body of a pachyderm and the head of a lemming shown following its leader to its doom with a nose in its leader’s behind.

Finally, at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump vilified all that remains good in this country by his unprecedented use of profanity and his self-serving and unapologetic plea for redress for the “harsh treatment his family has endured.” Any hope that Republican senators had that Trump should have learned a lesson about his unacceptable attempts to subvert this country’s free and open election were pretty much dashed by then.

