So let's recap the last two-plus years for the Democratic Party. Liberal farce #1. The so called Russian collusion. You not only wasted two years of taxpayers’ time and millions of dollars, you failed in every aspect of a conviction. And instead of going back to work and actually doing your job that you were elected to do, you dream up farce #2. Impeachment. And get this, even with the so-called news sources such as CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post in your hip pocket, you will fail again. Spectacularly. And let me guess, instead of finally doing your job you're going to think up yet another scheme, truth be scanned! Nice work, boys and girls. So Trump more than likely will decisively win again. Possibly in a landslide. Talk about shooting yourselves in the foot. And come election time, the voters will remember.
Kevin Dickensheets
Billings