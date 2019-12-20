In response to some of the recent letters to the editor with all the name calling and saying no one is above the law.
This impeachment process is a farce, a sham and a political circus done in desperation by the Democrats because they know after three-plus years of declaring they were going to impeach President Trump they haven’t been able to do so, and they know they cannot defeat him at the ballot box. So therefore, they must smear and discredit him any way they can, without any evidence of a crime or wrongdoing, just opinion, conjecture, presumption, speculation, wishful thinking and outright lies and distortion and misreporting.
Adam Schiff has lied the whole time about having proof and evidence of wrongdoing by the president but doesn’t want to go anywhere close to the witness stand under oath. The sudden interest by the Dems in preserving and protecting the Constitution and our democratic republic is laughable at best. Remember they are the ones that want to do away with the First and Second amendments (free speech and the right to own guns) and other parts of the Constitution that don’t fit their liberal socialist narrative. As far as no one being above the law, what about Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Joe and Hunter Biden, James Comey, Susan Rice, Lois Lerner, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and many others in our government that are supposed to be protecting the American citizens not illegal aliens and criminals.
I wonder how many of these bureaucrats could withstand the same scrutiny President Trump has been put through?
C.T. Ripley
Huntley