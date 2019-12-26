Regarding the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, I am struck by the almost meaninglessness of the congressional process in all of this. It appears that if you commit high crimes and misdemeanors that Congress is the ideal place to be tried. Nobody in that hallowed institution seems to be concerned with the judicial aspects of the matter at all.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated recently that as a U.S. senator he was not bound by any oath to review the evidence and witness testimony. Rather, he pointed out his view that his role is only a political and partisan one and that he is not to be cast in the role of juror as in a court of law.
Is this some kind of joke?
Integrity and ethics are apparently out the window. It seems to me that something with as much import as an impeachment trial should leave open the possibility of penalties as well as removal from office. I would say that this needs to change. No one, no matter the office he/she holds in our government should be able to influence "the jurors" for the sake of promoting their political agenda. Talk about a completely broken system subject to the exploitation of corrupt politicians and serves no one but those same corrupt congressional office holders.
We have a magnificent country but this event in our history uncovers the magnitude of political corruption in our country.
George Sorensen
Billings