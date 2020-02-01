Impeachment trial is a farce

This country is the greatest country on this earth and I do believe we who live here are blessed by our creator. You would think we have freedom of speech and can think for ourselves so we are bound to have different beliefs and ideas about many subjects.

Unfortunately some of the readers of this paper, as indicated in the letters on the Jan. 29 Gazette opinion page, feel we must be deranged if we don't think and believe as they do. I have heard people say that this progressive and/or Socialist view point is working well in Sweden or Norway, etc. However, they don't tell you that those countries have 30 to 50 million people, most from a similar upbringing, where here in the U.S. we have some 330 million people from all over the world and need structure that our laws bring.

So, for instance, I believe this so-called impeachment is nothing but a Democratic ploy. Sure there are some things I don't agree with our president about; however, he has brought this country so far forward from when he took office and is trying to do more to help the working class.

The Deep State swamp working with the Democrats that still haven't got over being defeated by a so-called, outsider and not one of the chosen few liberals who think they should be in charge.