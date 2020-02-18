Important to know where you food comes from

When Grandpa was asked what he wanted for his birthday dinner he responded, “Why cow tongue of course, it’s my favorite cut of beef.”

His granddaughter rolled her eyes, “No way I’m eating something that came out of a cow’s mouth”.

Grandpa replied, “What are you going to have then?”

The granddaughter answered, “I’ll just fry a couple of eggs.”

The moral of the story: It’s important to know where your food comes from.

In 2015 mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef and pork was repealed by Congress as a result of aggressive lobbying by the meat packing conglomerates. The labeling requirements remain for chicken, lamb, fruits, vegetables and other commodities.

I am a fourth-generation rancher who is very proud of the high quality beef I raise on our family ranch here in Montana. Current law allows beef imported from other countries and processed here to be labeled as a product of the USA. You, as a consumer, should have the right to know where your meat comes from. Please contact your representatives at the state and national level to voice your support for mandatory country of origin labeling for beef and pork.