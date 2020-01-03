I’m responding to the Dec. 21 letter by John Shellenberger, where he states that President Donald Trump is guilty of treason. Shellenberger is entitled to his opinion but not his own set of facts. For example, he opines that Joe McCarthy was wrong in alleging that the State Department was filled with Communists. It may not have been “filled with Communists” but there were Russian spies working inside the FDR, Truman, and Eisenhower administrations.
McCarthy ran a crusade against “communist party members” working in the FDR and Truman administrations during the 1940’s and 50’s and his work lasted from 1950 to 1954. He was vilified by both political parties, the Truman and Eisenhower administrations, and the “main stream press” for calling out the “elites” in Washington and eventually he was “censured” by the Senate. He was right about communists working in our government and most of them were spies.
Remember the Rosenbergs who gave away our nuclear secrets to the Russians which allowed them to build atomic bombs of their own.
The “fake news” media doesn’t want its on going persecution of McCarthy ruined by the truth. You have to go outside the news being fed to us every day and educate yourself but there is a “Venona Project” book available and Ann Coulter’s New York Times bestseller “Treason” is very informative. In my opinion, President Trump is now going through what Senator McCarthy endured as he “drains the swamp” and we can watch the Washington establishment, including both Democratic and Republican “elites”, try and destroy him as they did McCarthy.
Patrick Prescott
Glendive