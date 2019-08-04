The absence of civility in American politics is nothing new. By the time of Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860, the American party system had broken down over the issue of slavery. Our politics throughout the 1850s and ‘60s was rife; but the root cause of the Civil War was slavery, not incivility.
Americans’ hostility toward each other is not exclusive to the 19th century. Unemployment and low wages during the Great Depression made farmers want to “shoot the banker,” while others yearned for a “revolution” to displace greedy capitalists.
Today’s Republicans are taking it new heights. Just the other day I read that a candidate in a nonpartisan race in Montana “couldn’t get a job at Dairy Queen.” This is a slap in the face to working class people who rely on these jobs to put food on the table. When did the GOP start hating the working class? Why should working class people support a party that uses their employment as way of degrading others taking a stand for their best interests?
Watching uncivil debates and believing unimaginative attacks actually lowers trust in government and also causes viewers to find opposing viewpoints less credible. This behavior is what is tearing our country apart.
If we can listen to each other with humility and praise accomplishments, rather than attack them and side with country rather than party the American experience and dream will enrich us to become better people and ultimately make America great again.
Andy Boyd
Bozeman