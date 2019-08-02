I am concerned that our democracy is fast becoming a nation of Haves and Have Nots and that recent legislation has allowed even greater inequity in our economy with fewer and fewer people benefiting. In fact, our economy resembles game of Monopoly instead of the economy of a democracy “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Steven Brill wrote an article in Time Magazine in May of 2018. Brill states that in 1975, the CEOs of many large corporations received salaries approximately 15 times that of the average worker in their corporation. Last year, those same CEOs salaries had grown to over 300 times that of the same average worker. Salaries of lesser layers of top management employees appears to have grown accordingly. Now, in 2019, I understand that CEO difference has grown to over 315 times. Keep in mind these figures are times, not percentages.
That ratio is disgusting enough, but shouldn’t we at least expect the tax on that personal income to be around 315 times the average worker since we claim to have a progressive tax system?
Somehow, I don’t think that is the case. And it probably will never be, if we continue to elect and send millionaires and billionaires to represent in elected offices.
John Gibson
Billings