How can something as beautiful as the Moss Mansion do something as ugly and demeaning as the Insane Asylum Halloween tour? Moss Mansion is truly an asset to our community. For them to do something as hurtful as this tour is truly disappointing. I understand that this is a fundraiser to keep the lights on and the roof in repair, but there are other more appropriate Halloween themes to have a fundraiser with.
Asylums of the past were truly horrific and terrifying places to be. Halloween-themed asylums diminish the pain, physical and mental, that the "patients" went through and set back the decades-long struggle to destigmatize mental illness. That mental illness is just that an illness.
Melanie Johnson-Dyce
Billings