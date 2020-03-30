Is Gianforte qualified for governor?

Recently I was invited to a cigar smoking session in support of Rep. Greg Gianforte's campaign for governor.
It should not be evident to only those who have medical backgrounds that any smoking around some people who are prone to upper respiratory problems this time of the year is risky for them even in "normal" times. It should be evident to any well informed people with common sense that this would be risky for even people who also smoke. This begs the question: Is it that Gianforte is not well informed or does he not possess the common sense a governor should have?
Inquiring minds would like to know!
Dr. W. David Herbert
Senior attorney, the State Bar of Montana
Billings
