Is there a need for an NDO?

You recently (Feb. 16, 2020) had an editorial titled, "Why welcome more diversity in Billings?" I have read your editorial three times and The Gazette has not made a case for why we would want this nondiscrimination ordinance. What does it change? What is the purpose? Every American is granted equal rights by our Constitution. When anyone has a grievance of any kind we can take it to court. What is this ordinance going to do that an equal rights case in court can't accomplish?

Every day I go into businesses where there are homosexuals patronizing the establishment or working for the establishment. They are always polite and helpful and in return everyone treats them with respect. I have never witnessed any problems. So what is the perceived problem that Councilwoman Penny Ronning is going to fix? It appears Ronning has an ordinance looking for a problem. As the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The only justification I see in the editorial is that Missoula, Butte, Whitefish and Bozeman have such an ordinance. What a foolish reason for Billings to give special rights to a group that has no grievance. In the USA no one and no group should ever have special rights. We have a Constitution and we have courts to uphold the Constitution's provisions.

Clinton Kegel

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0