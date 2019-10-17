Since President Donald Trump began the office of president it has seemed to me that truth, integrity, ethics and courage in speaking truth to power has unfortunately diminished. I wish there were a way to measure this but unfortunately I doubt that there is.
It just seems that achieving political power and influence mean everything to Trump and his allies in Congress and his followers. And political power and influence seem to be measured first of all by the massive amounts of money involved (probably true of all politicians). But also involved are Trump's incessant "in your face" gestures and words of threat, insult and intimidation of any and all who would dare to cross him. Destroying his political enemies by whatever means at hand is the order of the day for him.
This behavior is out there for everyone in the world to see. His brash and bullying tactics are well documented by now. It is an utter disgrace that our country puts up with this horrible person who purports to be leading the greatest nation on earth. A nation known for its compassion is now known as one to distrust, and disdain.
Lord help us if we do not get rid of him and his cronies.
George Sorensen
Billings