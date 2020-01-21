According to Wikipedia "political corruption occurs when an office-holder or other governmental employee acts in an official capacity for personal gain. Corruption is most commonplace in kleptocracies, oligarchies, narco-states and mafia states."
So... this is what we have become? Politicians to whom corrupt practices are quite obvious simply ignore them because they view the perpetrator of the corruption as likely to be helpful to said politician in the accomplishing of his/her political agenda.
We are told not to get bent out of shape about it because it is a common and necessary practice in the political process no matter how egregious: It is just one of those things you need to accept.
My concern is that granting politicians such permission could lead to an extremely egotistical and power-hungry person in the position of the presidency of our country (namely Donald Trump) to convince his corruption supporters to grant him more and more power. Would this not be dangerous say nothing of the morality issues involved?
You have free articles remaining.
Since the politicians do not wish to do anything about this it is always up to the common people to rise up and demand more transparency and accountability from their elected representatives. Let us not wax powerless and helpless in this cause!
George Sorensen
Billings