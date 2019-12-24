In this time of renewed interest in the life and show of Mr. Rogers, we are reminded of the wisdom he has imparted. “When I was a boy,” he said, “and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ” And, indeed, we can confirm that here at the Joliet Food Bank.
Our mission is simple — to provide monthly food baskets to those in need. And we couldn’t do that without thousands of helpers throughout the year. On this Christmas Eve, we could like to express our sincere gratitude to those helpers – those who have made donations of money, time, garden vegetables, and meat. These items have come from a wide array of individuals, charitable organizations, 4-H groups and schools (our young people are amazing), and our local churches.
We bear witness to the need of those who visit us, and we aspire to be helpers with dignity, grace and gratitude, as we are nourished by the human connection of this service.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks to everyone and every organization that has helped us serve 60 families and distribute 15 tons of food this past year, including the much-appreciated Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, in Joliet, Silesia, Edgar, Fromberg, Boyd, and parts of Roberts. We are grateful to the helpers, without whom we could not do this work.
Elaine Nowak, president
Joliet