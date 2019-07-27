I read with concern the recent article in the Montana Free Press titled, “Utility commissioner criticizes judge who found panel biased against solar development,” which includes comments by my commissioner, Roger Koopman. I found Koopman’s comments almost hilariously misinformed in that he was complaining about the judge being biased because the PSC ruled against a solar developer based on no evidence, flouted the law and bad-mouthed solar developers during a hearing. Due process demands unbiased decision makers and Koopman, and the commission simply failed in that duty.
I applaud Judge Manley for upholding the law when our elected Montana Public Service Commission did not. Koopman is guilty of abusing his power and doesn’t like that he was held accountable by Judge Manley.
Trina Wolf
Bozeman