Junior League of Billings empowers women to lead

The Junior League of Billings would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all of the support we receive to continue our ongoing efforts to make a difference in our community.

Thank you to our sponsors, our donors, our members, and each and every one of our community partners. Everything we accomplish is made possible because of you.

If you aren’t familiar with Junior League of Billings, we are an organization of women whose mission is to advance women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

Founded in 1954, the Junior League of Billings launched several longstanding community entities, including the Tumbleweed Runaway Program, Venture into the Schools, Wise Wonders, and our current key project, the Free Laundry Day Project, which has provided thousands of free loads of laundry here in Billings to people in need. We also host the Montana Women’s Leadership Conference to empower and inspire women to become mindful leaders in the community. Our upcoming 2023 conference is on Feb. 10 and 11 at MSUB.

Thank you so much for your support of our mission and our projects as we continue to do our best to help meet infilled needs in Billings. To learn more about what we do and how you can help, visit juniorleagueofbillings.org or call 406-652-6272.

With our sincere thanks,

Marisa Clark

President

Junior League of Billings