Juras a great pick

Rep. Greg Gianforte just made a strong decision in selecting Kristen Juras as his lieutenant governor for Montana.

Juras is a fourth-generation Montana native. She is a strong conservative who supports traditional family values, private property ownership, preserving Second Amendment rights, limited government, lower taxes, individual freedom and free-enterprise economics. She is a perfect complement to pro-business Gianforte, and having them together will benefit all Montanans with proven leadership who will work with all people to make Montana a better place to live and work.

Well done, Greg!

Fred Miller

Cascade

