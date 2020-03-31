Juras is an exceptional leader

Kristen Juras has a strong agriculture background, as a fourth-generation Montanan, raised on her family’s ranch near Conrad.

She understands the challenges and struggles Montana’s rural communities face because she has faced them as well. Juras has dedicated the last 38 years of her life to working with Montana farmers, ranchers, and small business owners. Offering her legal expertise in the areas of water, property, agriculture, and business law, she has helped her fellow Montanans navigate some of the same challenges she has experienced.

Juras is also an exceptional educator. Juras has taught courses in agriculture, property, contract, business, estate planning, and tax law at the University of Montana. As a former student, I personally witnessed her extensive and broad knowledge of the law, her dedication as an educator, and her deep love for the people of our state.

Juras has a devotion to rural Montana. Whether through her work in the community, or by providing pro bono legal services, she works tirelessly to advance the circumstances of others. Juras is a woman of character and integrity and is the epitome of what it means to be a Montanan. She is an outstanding professional and human being.

Rachel Meredith

Helena

