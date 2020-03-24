Keep America on side of goodness

I recently read an editorial article in theepochtimes.com newspaper titled, “Where Ties With Communist China Are Close, the Coronavirus Follows.” It's interesting the article pointed out that outside of China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, all have deep ties with Chinese Communist Party and that is where the virus is most severe. Italy, most affected, recently expanded its close ties with CCP in economic and geopolitical affairs; Iran has had partnership with China since 2016; In South Korea, 1.4 million have signed a petition to have their president's removal because of the country’s close ties with CCP; Japan, also has close economic ties to CCP, with the number infected there that keeps increasing.
Taiwan, a model for epidemic control, seems to understand the consequences of aligning with CCP. The same holds true for Hong Kong whose citizens have worked hard to keep CCP out of their country.
Could it be that siding with the evil nature of CCP brings retribution? Let's hope America keeps on the side of goodness and upholds the universal values of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance, as aligning with evil could bring disaster. For many centuries, plagues and other calamities signaled the downfall of imperial dynasties. Could it be the pandemic is a disaster that is linked to CCP and its rule of terror that has been going on for 70 years? It's no wonder that so far over 352,000,000 Chinese have renounced membership in CCP.
Katherine Combes
Kalispell
