Keep Bellinghausen and Ehrlick

It was with profound sadness to read on one of the back pages of the restructuring of staff of The Billings Gazette. Both Darrell Ehrlick and Pat Bellinghausen are well-known and beloved fixtures in our community. The Billings Gazette was named the best newspaper in Montana for the past four years in part because of their leadership and diligent efforts to keep the citizens of Billings apprised of the happenings in both the community and the world.

I am sure that Dave Worstell felt he was making a good decision but I surmise it was based only on the bottom line, not on the best interests of those of us who live in Billings and the eastern part of Montana and northern Wyoming. Perhaps David McCumber has some good business skills, but we all remember that it was The Billings Gazette that was named the best newspaper in Montana, not the Montana Standard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Lee Enterprises truly wants to continue providing news to this part of the state, allow Ehrlick and Bellinghausen to greet us each morning with the news.

And today I got a letter announcing that I will be billed 30 percent more for the Gazette. I don't think so!

Joan McCracken

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0