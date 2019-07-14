I am a Montanan, born and bred. I grew up in Big Sandy, not far from the Bureau of Land Management's Lewistown Planning Area in Central Montana.
I have many fond memories of floating and fishing its rivers and creeks, and hiking, hunting, and camping on its mountains and prairies. I oppose the BLM's proposal to open 99 percent of the planning area to oil and gas development. The wild character of these beautiful lands is a precious resource, the value of which is beyond measure. These lands must be preserved for future generations, not only for the people of Montana and this country, but for all native wildlife as well, not open for the short-term benefit of industry executives.
Oil and gas exploration and development will forever tarnish the charter of these lands, damaging the land and the water, and harming wildlife. We Montanans have seen all too often the horrible long-term consequences of the exploitation of our wild lands for short-term profit of a select few.
Furthermore, there is no good reason for this kind of development. U.S. oil reserves are at an all-time high, illustrating that there is no discernible reason to tap these resources, especially when the BLM itself admits in its own analysis that there is no potential for significant commercial oil and gas development in these areas.
The highest value of these lands is to keep them the way they are, and protect that wildness for the future. Send a comment to blm_mt_Lewistown_rmp@blm.gov by Aug. 15.
Todd Larson
Billings