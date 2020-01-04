Jen Gross is a friend of mine and I would like to encourage her re-election to the Montana Senate in 2020. The work Jen has accomplished during her first term has benefited the community that I live in, the entire state of Montana, as well as her district in Billings.
Jen believes the best legislators are those who can find the middle ground and solutions that work for Montana. She is a pragmatist and a tireless worker who, as the youngest member of the 2017 Montana Senate, started building relationships with her colleagues across the aisle to address the needs of all Montanans.
Jen’s accomplishments in Helena include primary sponsorship of two bills that were signed into law by the governor during the 2017 Session. During the 2019 Session, three of her bills were signed into law by Governor Bullock, including reforming oversight of the office of public defender, revising stalking and orders of protection laws, and a law allowing peer support services to be reimbursed under expanded Medicaid. Jen has been a ferocious supporter of Montana Medicaid expansion. I know, personally, that Medicaid expansion has saved thousands of Montana lives and made many lives more livable.
Jen is currently vice chair of the Law and Justice Interim Committee and a member of the Tribal Relations Interim Committee.
You have free articles remaining.
Jen was recognized as a Champion of Business by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for her efforts on workforce and economic development during the 2019 Session.
Jen Gross represents the best interests of all Montanans. Vote Jen Gross Senate District 25 2020.
Joe G. Rampy
Pryor