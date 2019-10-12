Too many times we take for granted that things will just happen.
However, when someone goes the extra mile, he deserves a special thank-you. Zak Miller, who is currently the manager of Shiloh 14 AMC movie theaters, helped Billings continue to receive live broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera. Although this doesn’t affect a huge section of the population, I want to thank Zak for his efforts to continue bringing to Billings these wonderful opportunities to experience truly magnificent productions. Thanks, Zak, on behalf of a bunch of opera buffs!
Joan McCracken
Billings