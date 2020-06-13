Keystone enriches Canada

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Much has been argued about the Keystone Pipeline and piping 575,000 barrels of tar sands daily, across America. The Gazette's April 1 article quoting Alberta's Premiere prompts this reply.

Let's cut to the quick: Canada wants to use America's land to produce a profit for Canadians or rather, for Canadian oil interest. The trifling number of temporary jobs produced is hugely overshadowed by the possibility of spillage coupled with spreading the current virus by the circulating workers. For what? Canadian profits? The world is awash in oil and already suffers a carbon imprint.

Most irritating is Premier Kenny's statement; "This investment in the Keystone XL is a bold move to retake control of our province's economic destiny and put it firmly back in the hands of the owners of our natural resources." Did America ever take Alberta's economic destiny? Isn't he really saying; put it the hands of the Canadian oil industry? America's land should not be for sale or leased to even a proven friend let alone a foreign industry.

Greg Childs

Laurel

