Keystone XL not needed

Building the Keystone XL pipeline was always a horrible idea, but doing it now, just as the coronavirus pandemic is peaking, makes it even more horrific. Construction will bring an influx of workers into Eastern Montana, many of which will be living close together in man camps, pretty much the opposite of social distancing. Whatever the precautions, it is easy to imagine the coronavirus spreading throughout nearby communities.

If the pipeline were necessary, the added risk might be acceptable. But the fact is, the pipeline will only fuel the climate crisis, putting the lives of today’s children at risk. We should be building infrastructure to support renewable energy now, not committing ourselves to infrastructure for an obsolete and destructive energy source.

It costs at least $65 a barrel to produce oil from the tar sands in Canada, but the price of oil has not been that high for a long time and is currently only about $20 a barrel. The whole effort would be likely to end in financial disaster for TC Energy, the company building the pipeline, were it not for a billion-dollar subsidy from the government in Alberta Canada. If capitalism is so great, why must TC Energy resort to corporate bailouts to build the pipeline?